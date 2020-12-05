IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,297 shares of company stock worth $13,143,975. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.