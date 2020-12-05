iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Reece Donovan Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £339.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. iomart Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.19.

Get iomart Group plc (IOM.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday.

About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.