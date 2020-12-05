iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Reece Donovan Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).
Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £339.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. iomart Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.19.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.
About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
