Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITP. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE ITP opened at C$25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$25.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

