Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading 9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intersect ENT traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 377,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 566,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

