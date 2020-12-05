Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 8,420 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $445,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,076,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,034,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.98 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

