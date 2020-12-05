Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $423,139.36 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.