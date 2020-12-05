Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $801,310.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
