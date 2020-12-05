Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $801,310.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

