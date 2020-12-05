Insider Selling: Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £117,600 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15).

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Naked Wines plc has a 1-year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £462.23 million and a P/E ratio of 71.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 439.20.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

