Insider Selling: Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Insider Sells £123,830,880 in Stock

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £132.42 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. Medica Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.50.

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

