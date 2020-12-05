Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 5,776 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matson stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

