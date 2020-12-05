Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $548,618.84 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22.

ILMN stock opened at $350.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.72.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

