Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $325,001.25 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

