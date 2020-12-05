Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Insider Buys 75,078 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) insider Jackie Callaway bought 75,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £49,551.48 ($64,739.33).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Friday. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) target price on shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

