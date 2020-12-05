Insider Buying: Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea purchased 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 45.95 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

