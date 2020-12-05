Insider Buying: Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) Insider Purchases £2,013.22 in Stock

Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) insider Gerrard Hall bought 100,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,013.22 ($2,630.28).
CCZ opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Friday. Castillo Copper Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) Company Profile
