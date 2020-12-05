Insider Buying: Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) Insider Purchases £2,013.22 in Stock

Castillo Copper Limited (CCZ.L) (LON:CCZ) insider Gerrard Hall bought 100,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,013.22 ($2,630.28).

CCZ opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Friday. Castillo Copper Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

