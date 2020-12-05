Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €63.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.88 ($63.39).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €58.21 ($68.48) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.90. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €58.21 ($68.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

