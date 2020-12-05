Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $55,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

