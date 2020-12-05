IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.71. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

