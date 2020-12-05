IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $865.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 310.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IMAX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 71.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

