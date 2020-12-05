Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

