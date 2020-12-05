Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of HYMTF opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

