Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of HYMTF opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
