Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3,914.9% during the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 1,450,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 95,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 202.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

