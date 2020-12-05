Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) versus FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Financial Survey

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTI Consulting and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.52%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.66 $216.73 million $5.80 18.92 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 12.02 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

