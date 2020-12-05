HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404.69 ($5.29).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 422.65 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

