Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 532,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 789,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HT. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $365.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

