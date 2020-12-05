Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $102.49.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

