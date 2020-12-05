Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $70,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

