Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.87 ($106.90).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €89.34 ($105.11) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.92 and a 200-day moving average of €86.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

