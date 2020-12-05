HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.48-$1.58 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HQY opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

