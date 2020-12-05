Head-To-Head Review: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $16.54 million 2.68 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 18.84 $27.14 million $0.56 211.14

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 8.79% -22.46% 23.75% Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04%

Risk and Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $146.23, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

