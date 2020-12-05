Head to Head Contrast: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BellRing Brands and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 8 0 2.80 Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $24.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.87 $23.50 million $0.61 35.90 Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Vital Farms on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

