Head-To-Head Comparison: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) versus Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 29.71% 3.12% 3.11% Parsley Energy -200.23% 5.13% 3.06%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Parsley Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsley Energy 0 6 18 1 2.80

Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $14.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Parsley Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.19 $2.90 million N/A N/A Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 3.01 $175.21 million $1.12 12.74

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

