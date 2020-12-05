Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

