Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) alerts:

Shares of INH opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.93. INDUS Holding AG has a 12 month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a 12 month high of €41.30 ($48.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.