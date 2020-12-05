Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

