Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,185,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 43,028 shares of company stock worth $3,070,759 and sold 89,433 shares worth $9,124,243. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

