Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $163,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 29.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADT by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 379,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 118.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 76,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.45 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

