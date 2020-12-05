Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $394,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,795,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,319,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,134 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.