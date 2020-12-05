Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $304,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Adient stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.