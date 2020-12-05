Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $201,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,592 shares of company stock worth $3,049,560. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

