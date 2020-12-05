Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,600 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,261,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 492,344 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.