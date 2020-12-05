Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $68.53 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Several research analysts have commented on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 697 shares of company stock valued at $45,134 over the last ninety days.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

