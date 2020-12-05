Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,800 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

FBP opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

