Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

