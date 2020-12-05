Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

