Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.77. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

