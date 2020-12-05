Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 282.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 74,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

