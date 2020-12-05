Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,900 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 529,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 271,644 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.