Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 175,340 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $3,029,259.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

