Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $926,073.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $197,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,997 shares of company stock worth $51,441,001. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

